Eros International plc (EROS) Short Interest Down 1.8% in July

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,215,029 shares, a decline of 1.8% from the July 13th total of 10,400,307 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.

EROS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $746.63 million, a P/E ratio of -143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Eros International has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. equities research analysts anticipate that Eros International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EROS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eros International during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eros International by 18.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eros International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eros International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

