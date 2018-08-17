Eros International plc (EROS) Short Interest Down 1.8% in July

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,215,029 shares, a decline of 1.8% from the July 13th total of 10,400,307 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.
EROS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $746.63 million, a P/E ratio of -143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Eros International has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. equities research analysts anticipate that Eros International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eros International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Eros International Company Profile
Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.
