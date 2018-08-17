Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.85. 84,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,867. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

