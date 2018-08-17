Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,288,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 441,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 63.57, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.06 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.