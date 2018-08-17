Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (CHU, CNO, COIHY, CRZO, CTXR, CVG, DLPN, ESALY, EVOK, EYEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 17th:

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CRODA Intl PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Convergys Corporation is a global leader in relationship management. Convergys unique combination of domain expertise, operational excellence, and innovative technologies has delivered process improvement and actionable business insight to clients. Convergys Corporation delivers consistent, quality customer experiences in 58 languages and from more than 150 locations around the globe. Convergys partner with clients to improve customer loyalty, reduce costs, and generate revenue through an extensive portfolio of capabilities, including customer care, analytics, tech support, collections, home agent, and end-to-end selling. Convergys are committed to delighting clients and their customers, delivering value to shareholders, and creating opportunities for talented, caring employees in 33 countries around the world. “

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was given a $26.00 target price by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.