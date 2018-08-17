Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s FY2019 Earnings (CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAR. Desjardins upgraded Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Capreit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Capreit stock opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

