EPR Properties (EPR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

