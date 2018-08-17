EOS (EOS) Price Hits $5.54

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. EOS has a market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00084229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDAX, Upbit and BitFlip. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000811 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DOBI trade, Neraex, COSS, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Ovis, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinBene, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, Koinex, BitFlip, Rfinex, LBank, Mercatox, CoinTiger, BCEX, Coinbe, Kuna, Exrates, OKEx, Fatbtc, QBTC, YoBit, Coinrail, Binance, BigONE, C2CX, IDAX, GOPAX, Zebpay, Exmo, CoinExchange, Bibox, Cryptopia, Liqui, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Kraken, CoinEx, CPDAX, Bit-Z, Coinone, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Tidex, BitMart, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bithumb, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, Bilaxy, BtcTrade.im, EXX, Coinsuper, Cryptomate and Tidebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.