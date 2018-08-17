Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 59.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva Partners to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.28 per share, with a total value of $54,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,634.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of EVA stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Enviva Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $841.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 413.11%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.