Entergy Co. (ETR) COO Sells $552,500.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul D. Hinnenkamp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entergy alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,129,545.00.

ETR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.32. 1,276,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,965. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.