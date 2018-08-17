EnPro Industries’ (NPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,660. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.37). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.