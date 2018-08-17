Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.05. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 11269043 shares.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $553.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.