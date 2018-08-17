EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLC. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.
Shares of ENLC stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 48,442 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $840,953.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 86,738 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.
