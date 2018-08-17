EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLC. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 48,442 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $840,953.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 86,738 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.