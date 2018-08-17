Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of Integer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $17,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,411,000 after purchasing an additional 270,750 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 136.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 212,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Integer by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other Integer news, CFO Jeremy Friedman sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $455,535.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $70.80 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.