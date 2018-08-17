Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 224,716 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,716 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,735 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,435,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $80,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $3,711,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,438 shares of company stock valued at $171,163,180. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Pure Storage to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.