Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $979,000 in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,069,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,211,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $13,275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,559,000 after buying an additional 269,298 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $44.96 on Friday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

In other news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $6,921,210.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,035 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,892. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

