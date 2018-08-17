Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.14 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $287.72 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “$271.75” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.48.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

