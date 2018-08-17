Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will announce $467.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Engility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Engility reported sales of $487.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Engility will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.26 million. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Engility’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

EGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Noble Financial lowered Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

EGL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.83. Engility has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Engility by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engility in the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engility in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Engility by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Engility by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

