EnerSys (ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $661.60 Million

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post sales of $661.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $617.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $301,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,812 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,875,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 174,837 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,417,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 101,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 789,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,089. EnerSys has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

