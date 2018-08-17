Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) is Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,431 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer Partners makes up about 6.4% of Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETP. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

ETP stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is currently 313.89%.

Energy Transfer Partners Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

