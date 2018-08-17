Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Short Interest Down 2.8% in July

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,954,815 shares, a decrease of 2.8% from the July 13th total of 10,245,721 shares. Approximately 31.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.2 days.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $518.12 million, a P/E ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 5.40. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $828,158.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,437,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 607,745 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.