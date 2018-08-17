Energen’s (EGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $113.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGN. ValuEngine downgraded Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energen to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Energen from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Shares of EGN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,176. Energen has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. equities analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.65 per share, with a total value of $44,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,726,727 shares of company stock valued at $268,281,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energen during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Energen by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Energen during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Energen during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energen during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

