Energen (EGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Energen (NYSE: EGN) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2018 – Energen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Energen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – Energen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Energen was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/27/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE EGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 1.30. Energen Co. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 225,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $14,377,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,726,727 shares of company stock worth $268,281,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Energen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energen by 18.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

