Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enduro Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1493150067974 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:NDRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,489. Enduro Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Enduro Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.18%. Enduro Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Enduro Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enduro Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.