Endocyte (ECYT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.10

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 25571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 69,330.66%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Endocyte news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $197,120.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endocyte by 50.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 571,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Endocyte by 2,272.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 1,443.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 162,498 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 12.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

