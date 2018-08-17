EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Market Capitalization Achieves $966,105.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $966,105.00 and approximately $3,221.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00287765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00157972 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033401 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.