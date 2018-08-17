Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,727 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $288,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 14,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,954. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.