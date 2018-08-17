ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €11.13 ($12.65).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €10.21 ($11.60) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €13.48 ($15.32) and a twelve month high of €20.48 ($23.27).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

