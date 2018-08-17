Element Fleet Management (EFN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 1283573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised Element Fleet Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Richard Venn bought 188,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,520.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$228.00 million.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

