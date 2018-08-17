Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Endeavour Silver (EXK) Head to Head Comparison

Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EXK) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

39.3% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -8.42% 0.35% 0.26% Endeavour Silver 0.21% 0.23% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 3 5 1 0 1.78 Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $391.41 million 1.85 -$9.93 million $0.02 45.50 Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 1.78 $9.68 million $0.08 26.13

Endeavour Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Endeavour Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.