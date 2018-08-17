El Paso Electric (EE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Williams Capital cut El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, May 4th.

El Paso Electric stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. 222,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,642. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.40.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 627,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

