Eight Capital Raises Lithium Americas (LAC) Price Target to C$13.70

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$13.70 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$5.03 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$14.06.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 1,204.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 million.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.