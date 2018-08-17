EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes $443,000 Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $103,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Danaher by 150.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In other news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,312.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,080 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.32 per share, with a total value of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,036,150.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock valued at $30,619,691. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

