Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Holdings Cut by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,882. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

