easyJet (EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($24.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Davy Research downgraded easyJet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,800 ($22.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,915 ($24.43) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788 ($22.81).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,572.50 ($20.06) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($21.67).

In related news, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.00), for a total transaction of £42,009.90 ($53,590.89). Insiders have purchased a total of 27 shares of company stock valued at $44,469 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

