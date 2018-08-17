easyJet (EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($24.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Davy Research downgraded easyJet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,800 ($22.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,915 ($24.43) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788 ($22.81).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,572.50 ($20.06) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($21.67).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
