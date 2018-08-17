Eastman Kodak (KODK) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.01

News coverage about Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eastman Kodak earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.9221865212073 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of KODK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

