Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,374 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $190,968.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.67. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

