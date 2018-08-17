Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,141 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Ellie Mae worth $58,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 52.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 4.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 96.7% in the first quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 462,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 79,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 714,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ellie Mae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ellie Mae from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of ELLI opened at $102.78 on Friday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Ellie Mae’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,664.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $62,245.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $4,839,383. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

