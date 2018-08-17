Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,132 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.66% of FirstCash worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,038,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 18.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,643,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,538,000 after purchasing an additional 261,499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 455,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FirstCash from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of FCFS opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.40%. FirstCash’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

