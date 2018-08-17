Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,395 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of Natus Medical worth $62,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $295,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,523.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $310,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,436.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $1,050,555. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

BABY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of BABY opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Natus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

