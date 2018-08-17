e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut e.l.f. Beauty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,664. The stock has a market cap of $484.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin acquired 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $705,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

