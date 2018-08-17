e-Gulden Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $766,099.00 and approximately $1,685.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00928891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002983 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004268 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013790 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,775,985 coins and its circulating supply is 16,933,313 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

