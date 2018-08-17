Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $217.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.02 and a 52-week high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

