Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $133.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $135.12.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

