DXC Technology (DXC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7451597297023 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

