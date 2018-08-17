DXC Technology (CSC) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.2697584575245 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $74.92.

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

