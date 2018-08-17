Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up 0.9% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 72.53% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

