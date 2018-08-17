Duke Energy (DUK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.731743060246 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.