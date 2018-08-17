Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.03). Dril-Quip reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRQ. Barclays lowered Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 79,730 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 69.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 39.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 669,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,789. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

