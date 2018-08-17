Doyle Wealth Management Takes $220,000 Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 77.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 25.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 316,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.99 and a 52 week high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.