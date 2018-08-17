Doyle Wealth Management Buys 2,102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 110.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Waldron LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $167.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

